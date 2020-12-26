This dancing video of New Zealand grocery store staff is spreading festive joy online

People on social media loved the video and thanked the essential workers for their service this year.

Grocery and supermarket staff were dubbed as essential frontline workers during the pandemic for putting their lives at risks and serving all, ones who didn’t have the luxury to work from home. Now, as the year draws to an end, a group of workers in New Zealand is putting it all behind and celebrating with a special dance.

Staff at Commonsense Organics, a supermarket for organic and vegan food, was seen enjoying a brief downtime at one of their stores, dancing their heart out to keep up their spirits in a particularly difficult year. With some donning Santa hats and Reindeer bands,the crew wearing company’s aprons were seen shaking a leg to “Jump (for My Love)” song by the Pointer Sisters in the aisles of the store.

Sharing the CCTV video on its social media platforms on Christmas, the brand wished all “Mere Kirihimete whanau!”, thanking all for their support this year!

“We’re nearing the end of an exhausting year and our Tory team felt the sudden impulse to let off a bit of steam during a uncharacteristically quiet moment in the store,” the company wrote on its social media handles.

The video delighted many online saying it was perfect visual treat to spread festive cheer, and that it reminded them of Hollywood star Hugh Grant dancing to the song in Love Actually. Many also highlighted it was great to see the staff dancing without masks, as the country has managed to beat the pandemic.