WATCH: ‘Dancing Uncle’ Sanjeev Shrivastava is back with his own music video

Madhya Pradesh professor Sanjeev Shrivastava, who became an internet sensation after his dance moves went viral, has released a music video. Collaborated with singer Benny Dayal and UAE-based music composer and producer Jasim, the music video clip titled Chacha Naach features Shrivastava showcasing his dancing skills.

Shrivastava gained popularity after a video of him dancing on actor Govinda’s song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se at a function had gone viral on social media. He received praise on social media and was even noticed by many Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta and Sandhya Menon.

Watch the video here:

The video, which has over one lakh views, is flooded with many fans praising Shrivastava’s dance moves. Want to watch the video that made Shrivastava a dancing sensation? Check it out here: