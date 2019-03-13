Toggle Menu
WATCH: ‘Dancing Uncle’ Sanjeev Shrivastava is back with his own music videohttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/dancing-uncle-sanjeev-shrivastava-is-back-with-his-own-music-video-5624814/

WATCH: ‘Dancing Uncle’ Sanjeev Shrivastava is back with his own music video

Shrivastava gained popularity after a video of him dancing on actor Govinda's song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se at a function had gone viral on social media. He received praise on social media and was even noticed by many Bollywood celebrities.

Govinda, dancing uncle, Sanjeev Shrivastava, Sanjeev Shrivastava wedding dance, funny dance, Govinda songs, Govinda dance movies, viral video, indian express, indian express news
Shrivastava gained popularity after a video of him dancing on actor Govinda’s song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se at a function went viral on social media.

Madhya Pradesh professor Sanjeev Shrivastava, who became an internet sensation after his dance moves went viral, has released a music video. Collaborated with singer Benny Dayal and UAE-based music composer and producer Jasim, the music video clip titled Chacha Naach features Shrivastava showcasing his dancing skills.

ALSO READ | No, you Can’t get over the ‘dancing uncle’; see more Govinda-inspired dance moves

Shrivastava gained popularity after a video of him dancing on actor Govinda’s song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se at a function had gone viral on social media. He received praise on social media and was even noticed by many Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta and Sandhya Menon.

Watch the video here:

The video, which has over one lakh views, is flooded with many fans praising Shrivastava’s dance moves. Want to watch the video that made Shrivastava a dancing sensation? Check it out here:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 People are trying the viral 'triangle dance' and it is not as easy as it looks
2 #Trashtag: A viral challenge that has sent people on a cleaning spree globally
3 James Corden pranks David Beckham with a horrendous fake statue of him