Thursday, July 05, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

After Govinda, MP professor copies Hrithik Roshan’s moves; Twitterati cheer for him

Once online, it did not take long for people to notice the dancer's new video and yet again it went viral. While many appreciated the latest moves, others suggested that it did not match the Govinda one.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 5, 2018 4:52:51 pm
dancing uncle, dancing uncle viral video, Sanjeev Shrivastava, who is dancing uncle, Have you watched dancing uncle latest video? (Source: DabbutheDancer/Twitter)
Days after his dance to the tunes of a Govinda song made him an internet sensation, Prof Sanjeev Shrivastava’s another dancing video has surfaced. This time, he has picked Hrithik Roshan’s popular song ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’. In the 1.18-minute viral clip, the electronics professor from Madhya Pradesh has tweaked the steps of the original song along with his style.

ALSO READ | NO, you CAN’T get over the ‘dancing uncle’; see MORE Govinda-inspired dance moves

Shrivastava had risen to fame after a video of him dancing on Govinda’s song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se went viral. Apart from people on social media, celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Anushka Sharma praised his dance moves.

Watch the video here:

Once online, it did not take time for people to notice the dancer’s new video and yet again it went viral. While many appreciated the latest moves, others suggested that it did not match the Govinda one. Here are some of the reactions the latest video garnered:

What do you have to say about this latest video? Tell us in the comments section below.

