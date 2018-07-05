After Govinda, MP professor copies Hrithik Roshan’s moves; Twitterati cheer for him

Have you watched dancing uncle latest video? (Source: DabbutheDancer/Twitter) Have you watched dancing uncle latest video? (Source: DabbutheDancer/Twitter)

Days after his dance to the tunes of a Govinda song made him an internet sensation, Prof Sanjeev Shrivastava’s another dancing video has surfaced. This time, he has picked Hrithik Roshan’s popular song ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’. In the 1.18-minute viral clip, the electronics professor from Madhya Pradesh has tweaked the steps of the original song along with his style.

Shrivastava had risen to fame after a video of him dancing on Govinda’s song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se went viral. Apart from people on social media, celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Anushka Sharma praised his dance moves.

Once online, it did not take time for people to notice the dancer’s new video and yet again it went viral. While many appreciated the latest moves, others suggested that it did not match the Govinda one. Here are some of the reactions the latest video garnered:

dance k mahadev hi nhi

he is god of acting physique looks everything

a true definition of perfectness — Ayan Chatterjee (@AyanHRX) July 4, 2018

Excellent Dance moves Dabbu ji @DabbutheDancer. I’m sure @iHrithik will enjoy these steps!!! — AlokJ (@LifeizASineWave) July 3, 2018

Bahut hi badhiya Sir.. awesome.. Dabbu uncle Duggu aka #Hrithik Sir will definitely love this..

Keep rocking keep entertaining us. — Ritik Raushan⏺️ (@iRitikRaushan) July 3, 2018

What a dance uncle ji — saumya Hrithik devotee (@iSaumyaHrithik) July 3, 2018

wow uncle!!! you are an inspiration.. 🙏🙏💪 — Gajendra Sharma (@vicky85gks) July 5, 2018

Back with a Bang… BANG BANG!! Dance ki duniya ka naya betaz baadshah 🙏🙏😎😎 #SanjivSrivastava #DancingUncle — Kidambi Srikanth (@SriKidambi_FC) July 5, 2018

