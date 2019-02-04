Moments before the tragic dam collapse in Brazil caught on camera

Toggle Menu
Video footage of the dramatic dam collapse in southern Brazil shows the exact moment before the disaster took place. Though 121 bodies have been recovered 226 are still missing.

Dramatic footage of the dam collapse in southern Brazil that killed over hundreds of people was shared on social media a week after the disaster. The video, that is being shared on several social media platforms, captures the exact moment when the dam collapsed causing a mudslide sweeping through the Córrego de Feijão open-cast iron ore mine on January 25.

The dam was being operated by mining firm Vale. According to The Guardian, bodies of 121 people have been recovered but 226 are still missing. The locals in the area compared the happening to an earthquake, stated the news website.

