Toggle Menu
Daily wage worker shocks crowd with his English speaking skillshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/daily-wage-worker-shocks-crowd-with-his-english-speaking-skills-5671185/

Daily wage worker shocks crowd with his English speaking skills

However, the labourer, who is a graduate from Bhagalpur University, Bihar, shocked the crowd and reporter Saurabh Tripathi when he spoke in English to make his point about the lack of jobs.

The labourer, who is a graduate from Bhagalpur University, Bihar, shocked the crowd and reporter Saurabh Tripathi when he spoke in English to make his point about the lack of jobs. 

As people are busy deciding which political party they will vote for in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a video of a daily wage worker expressing his views on the same has gone viral on social media. The two-minute-clip was an interaction between the wage worker and the reporter of the website The Lallantop, where he is explaining the status of jobs during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s times and now.

The labourer, who is a graduate from Bhagalpur University, Bihar, shocked the crowd and reporter Saurabh Tripathi when he spoke in English to make his point about the lack of jobs. “I want to work,” the worker can be heard saying, to which a shocked Tripathi asks, “English” and he promptly replies, “Yes, Why not?”

Watch the video here:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Elections 2019: Groom reaches polling station to cast vote in wedding attire
2 Anand Mahindra first sees a doughnut, then a vada in the first photo of black hole
3 Flight attendant takes over baby duty to give exhausted mother a break