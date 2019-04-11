Daily wage worker shocks crowd with his English speaking skills

As people are busy deciding which political party they will vote for in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a video of a daily wage worker expressing his views on the same has gone viral on social media. The two-minute-clip was an interaction between the wage worker and the reporter of the website The Lallantop, where he is explaining the status of jobs during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s times and now.

The labourer, who is a graduate from Bhagalpur University, Bihar, shocked the crowd and reporter Saurabh Tripathi when he spoke in English to make his point about the lack of jobs. “I want to work,” the worker can be heard saying, to which a shocked Tripathi asks, “English” and he promptly replies, “Yes, Why not?”

