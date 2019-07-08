‘Dadi rocks’: Adorable grandmother-grandson TikTok videos will leave you smiling

When it comes to social media, TikTok videos have become a sort of a sensation with several users regularly sharing content on the platform. Yet again, an adorable clip of a grandmother and her grandson lip-syncing to popular music track ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ from the 2012 Tamil psychological thriller film, 3, has gone viral.

Advertising

ALSO READ | #CycleOhCycle: TikTok users are finding new ways to ride a cycle and it’s hilarious

“Some TikTok videos are super cute. Check this one out,” wrote a user @Amit_smiling while sharing the video. Once tweeted, it did not take long for netizens to notice the post and flood it with comments.

Some TikTok videos are super cute. Check this one out 😃 pic.twitter.com/M1sM1AHxi9 — Amit A (@Amit_smiling) July 6, 2019

Interestingly, there are more videos of the “Dadi” that are being shared by TikTok user @akshaypartha. Check them out here: