Watch: Dad surprises daughter in Iron Man suit ahead of Avengers release

A doting father in China found an adorable way to cheer up his daughter as the family couldn’t get tickets for the final Avengers movie. Surnamed Lin, the father dressed up in a real-life Iron Man suit and surprised the little girl at her preschool in Fuzhou, Fujian province, the Daily Mail reported.

The video of the incident, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows the excited child running towards the “Iron Man” as soon as she recognises that it is her father. According to the news website, the father-daughter duo is an avid Iron Man fans. However, due to the father’s busy schedule, he was not able to get the tickets for Avengers Endgame.

Watch the video here:

The craze for Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Avengers Endgame is quite evident in India as well. As per online ticket booking site BookMyShow, the film has become the fastest to sell one million tickets in India and over a million tickets were sold in 24 hours.