Cyprus bishop says gay people are created when pregnant woman enjoys unnatural sex

A bishop in Cyprus has taken social media by storm with his bizarre statement about homosexuals. Church of Cyprus bishop Neophytos Masouras of Morphou claimed that unborn babies turn gay when their pregnant mothers have anal sex.

Advertising

According to Cyprus Mail, the Christian bishop told an audience at a primary school in Akaki last month that “homosexuality is usually a problem transferred to a foetus when a pregnant woman has anal sex and enjoys it.”

The Greek Orthodox religious leader argued homosexuality is “a problem, which is usually transmitted by parents to the child”, dubbing anal sex as an ‘unnatural act’.

A clip of his obnoxious speech quickly went viral on social media in the country after an LGBTQIA rights group ACCEPT asking the holy man: “How are lesbians created?”

Advertising

While sharing the video, the group wrote: “According to the Bishop of Morfou, gays are created if a straight couple, that happens to be pregnant, perform anal sex and only if the woman enjoys anal sex. Then if that occurs, such desires are transfer to the fetus. And of course, that is scientifically proven!!”

While most were irked by the comments, few thought it was hilarious and took a jibe at the bishop. “So, father, if the woman does oral, will the child become a dentist?” asked a user according to Pink News.

Cyprus decriminalised homosexuality in 1998, however, stigma still persits in the conservative country.