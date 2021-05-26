Odisha man’s reason for stepping out during Cyclone Yaas goes viral: ‘If we don’t come out, who will you show?’

Live TV is full of surprises and oddballs, and one reporter in Odisha met with a bizarre situation while reporting on Cyclone Yaas. Now, the clip has taken social media by storm.

Even though Cyclone Yaas wrecked havoc through various parts of Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday, people were still seen stepping out, ignoring cyclone warnings. As strong gusts of wind and heavy rainfall made it quite difficult for the journalist to report from the ground, a journalist was surprised to find one such person out in the streets.

As the reporter asked the man why he ventured out in the inclement weather, he replied: “I’m out as you are out”. When the reporter said he was doing his work, the man replied, “If we don’t come out in the cyclone, whom will you show?”

The clip shared by Naxatra News on its Facebook page quickly garnered a lot of attention online and spread on other platforms as well.

Watch the video here:

The clip went viral, and many thought it was hilarious and defended the man saying, “Odias are habituated to cyclone”, not everyone was agreed. People underlined the importance of taking cyclone warnings seriously and not putting lives at risk.

However, this wasn’t the only TV footage that created a buzz online. Another video from West Bengal went viral as it showed a few civic officials trying to swim in knee-deep water in their bid to go and rescue people. Strangely, the reporter interviewing them was standing next to them, so it baffled all why they were trying to swim in the first place.

Cyclone Yaas pounded coastal areas in north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal as it made landfall around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that at least one crore people in the state were affected by rough weather conditions and high tide arising out of the storm. (Follow Live Updates here)

Seawater entered several villages in Bahanaga and Remuna blocks in the Balasore district, and Dhamra and Basudevpur in the Bhadrak district, Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said. The administration with the help of the locals is taking measures to drain out the saline water from the villages, he said.