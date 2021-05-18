scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Cyclone Tauktae: Videos of huge waves crashing on the Gateway of India go viral

The clips surfaced online as Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc in several parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra, bringing heavy rains in states on the western coast.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2021 1:39:19 pm
Cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in Gujarat between Diu and Una around 9 pm on Monday, wrecked havoc in other coastal towns and cities as well. Beyond Gujarat, the cyclone has affected parts of Maharashtra as well and a video of huge waves lashing onto Gateway of India in Mumbai is now going viral.

Among several scary videos doing rounds on social media, one of waves crashing on the walls of the Gateway of India and the adjoining jetty have left people anxious online.

The video, captured most likely from the Taj Mahal hotel near the iconic monument, showed fierce waves from the Arabian sea knocking off metallic barricades set up along the waters. Sounds of strong winds in the video too left many frightened online owing to nature’s fury.

Many others too started to share other video expressing concern and hoping that everyone remains safe while already battered under the second wave of coronavirus.

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae weakened to a ‘very severe’ cyclone on Tuesday, a day after making landfall in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm was moving at 11 kmph and lay over Saurashtra in Gujarat at 5.30 am, about 95 km north-northeast of Diu and10 km south of Amreli. (Follow Live updates here)

The weather department said Cyclone Tauktae was likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by 11 am. The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan and parts of Rajasthan today.

