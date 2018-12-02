WATCH: Cyclist narrowly escapes collision with train

A heart-wrenching moment of a cyclist narrowly escaping a collision with a freight train in Netherlands has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, which was shared by ProRail, the cyclist can be seen waiting at the unguarded crossing. Once the train passes, he starts to cycle across not noticing the freight train coming from the other direction.

Advertising

He is alerted about the approaching train only when he is already on the train track. To avoid the collision, he quickly picks up pace and manages to barely cross the track as the train passes behind him.

Watch the video here:

The person in the video stops and looks back at the train before cycling away.