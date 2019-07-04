CycleOhCycle: TikTok users are finding new ways to ride a cycle and it’s hilarious

Weekdays can be hectic and pretty boring. But thanks to social media, especially entertaining apps like TikTok, which helps people overcome their boredom and feel relaxed.

Advertising

Time and time again, the TikTok users are entertained by the new trending challenges coming their way. A new addition to the existing bizarre list of challenges is the #cycleohcycle, which will leave you ROFL-ing.

This challenge involves people doing the hook step as imitating riding a bicycle, while the hilarious tune is played in the background. From treadmill bicycle to group of people forming one — the videos will tickle your funny bone.

ALSO READ | #MonkeyFace is the latest challenge on TikTok that has users hooked

Advertising

Take a look at some of the funniest videos trending on this challenge here: