Friday, September 14, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously photobombs, mimics Juventus reporter during training

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner continued with his antics till his team-mates come and he left the ground, but not before turning back to the camera grinning!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 14, 2018 5:29:14 pm
cristiano ronaldo, Juventus, ronaldo photobombing Juventus reporter, Juventus repoter ronaldo mock video, ronaldo goofying around with Juventus, funny video, viral video, indian express The small video of Ronaldo goofying around with the TV reporter is going viral.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s not got any goals since he moved to Juventus but still created a massive buzz online. The Portuguese star left netizens around the globe in splits after he photobombed a reporter during a telecast!

The 33-year-old star player hilariously trolled the Juventus club reporter after he spotted the crew at the club’s training ground. The footage shows him mimicking the presenter, who is quite oblivious to what’s happening behind his shoulder. But netizens love the camera person who kept recording, without letting the reporter in on the joke.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Sweden ex-PM’s goofy photobomb in an interview will leave you ROFL-ing

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner continued with his antics till his teammates arrived and he left the ground, but not before turning back to the camera with that famous grin!

Watch the video here:

Twitterati couldn’t stop laughing after seeing the video, but what did you think? Let us know in the comments below.

