Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously photobombs, mimics Juventus reporter during training

Cristiano Ronaldo’s not got any goals since he moved to Juventus but still created a massive buzz online. The Portuguese star left netizens around the globe in splits after he photobombed a reporter during a telecast!

The 33-year-old star player hilariously trolled the Juventus club reporter after he spotted the crew at the club’s training ground. The footage shows him mimicking the presenter, who is quite oblivious to what’s happening behind his shoulder. But netizens love the camera person who kept recording, without letting the reporter in on the joke.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner continued with his antics till his teammates arrived and he left the ground, but not before turning back to the camera with that famous grin!

Watch the video here:

Twitterati couldn't stop laughing after seeing the video

