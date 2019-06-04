CricketWorldCup is the latest trend among TikTok; Funny videos go viral

TikTok, the short video making app that is recognised as the hub of viral videos, is often flooded with some of the most trending and hilarious clips doing rounds on social media. The latest addition to the long list of trends, which has kept users of the app occupied, is the Cricketworldcup hashtag.

Indulging in the ongoing cricket world cup fever, many users are making hilarious clips and sharing them with the hashtag #Cricketworldcup. Using a bat and a ball as props, here are some of the many clips trending on the video-sharing app:

The hilarious invention can leave you stunned



Gully boy Dhoni on the loose



Cricket is celebrated in all the languages, clearly



Competition is on !



The users have become a celebrity overnight, with too many reshares. People have started recognising them because of their hilarious videos being posted on the TikTok app.