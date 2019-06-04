Toggle Menu
#CricketWorldCup is the latest trend among TikTok; Funny videos go viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/cricketworldcup-is-the-latest-trend-among-tiktok-funny-videos-go-viral-5762929/

Indulging in the ongoing cricket world cup fever, many users are making hilarious clips and sharing them with the hashtag #Cricketworldcup. Using a bat and a ball as props, here are some of the many clips trending on the video-sharing app:

The hilarious TikTok videos of the cricket world cup fans are going viral, and they are no less than a celeb now.

TikTok, the short video making app that is recognised as the hub of viral videos, is often flooded with some of the most trending and hilarious clips doing rounds on social media. The latest addition to the long list of trends, which has kept users of the app occupied, is the Cricketworldcup hashtag.

The hilarious invention can leave you stunned

Gully boy Dhoni on the loose

Cricket is celebrated in all the languages, clearly

Competition is on !



The on point expression

The users have become a celebrity overnight, with too many reshares. People have started recognising them because of their hilarious videos being posted on the TikTok app.

 

