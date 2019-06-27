Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar drives 119-year-old car in London; video goes viral

Amid the ongoing ICC World Cup tournament in England, a video of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar driving a 119-year-old car in London has gone viral on social media. Shared on Instagram by Hormazd Sorabjee, editor of Autocar India, the viral clip features Tendulkar driving the vintage vehicle with wife, Anjali, sitting in the back at the Royal Automobile Club in London.

“Fun evening at the Royal Automobile Club in London with @sachintendulkar and @tendulkaranjali. Cricket legend drove a 119-year-old veteran car. Impressed by the ease with which he worked the non-synchro four-speed gearbox. Top speed is all of 28kph! Big thanks to my former Haymarket colleague Jeremy Vaughan (he was responsible for launching Autocar India with me 20 years ago),” read the post.