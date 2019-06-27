Toggle Menu
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar drives 119-year-old car in London; video goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/cricket-legend-sachin-tendulkar-drives-119-year-old-veteran-car-5803414/

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar drives 119-year-old car in London; video goes viral

"Fun evening at the Royal Automobile Club in London with @sachintendulkar and @tendulkaranjali. Cricket legend drove a 119-year-old veteran car. Impressed by the ease with which he worked the non-synchro four-speed gearbox," read the viral post.

Sachin tendulkar, Sachin tendulkar vintage car, world cup, icc world cup 2019, viral video,
The viral clip features Tendulkar along with wife Anjali in the vintage vehicle at the Royal Automobile Club in London.

Amid the ongoing ICC World Cup tournament in England, a video of cricket legend  Sachin Tendulkar driving a 119-year-old car in London has gone viral on social media. Shared on Instagram by Hormazd Sorabjee, editor of Autocar India, the viral clip features Tendulkar driving the vintage vehicle with wife, Anjali, sitting in the back at the Royal Automobile Club in London.

ALSO READ | ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes

“Fun evening at the Royal Automobile Club in London with @sachintendulkar and @tendulkaranjali. Cricket legend drove a 119-year-old veteran car. Impressed by the ease with which he worked the non-synchro four-speed gearbox. Top speed is all of 28kph! Big thanks to my former Haymarket colleague Jeremy Vaughan (he was responsible for launching Autocar India with me 20 years ago),” read the post.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Viral video: Woman saves child after he falls through fourth-floor railing
2 Prince William says he will support his children if they were gay; wins praise online
3 ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes