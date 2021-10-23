Video of huge snake being lifted by crane in Caribbean forest goes viral, netizens left in awe

A video of a ginormous snake being lifted by a crane even as a part of its body dangles to the ground has left netizens awestruck.

In the video being circulated widely online, the huge snake is seen being lifted by heavy machinery vehicle in a forest area. Many internet users said it was possibly the “world’s largest snake” and the video was from Dhanbad.

However, this turned out to be untrue as multiple reports have now traced back the video to a TikTok user called @fakrulazwa, who had shared the clip on the video app, after which it quickly spread on other platforms as well.

Watch the video here:

According to The Independent, the jaw-dropping clip, which has amassed over 81.5 million views on the app, is from Dominica, an island in the Caribbean. The reptile, which is at least 10-feet-long, is said to have been discovered by workers while they were clearing a part of the Dominica rainforest.

The snake’s body is seen locked in the digger’s claw but what is astonishing is it still nearly reaches the ground while being lifted up. NPR identified the enormous reptile as a boa constrictor. According to its report, another follow-up video by the user shows three men struggling to lift the reptile and failing to place it into a small sedan.

Although boa constrictors are non-venomous snakes, they are famous for their method of subduing prey by wrapping themselves around their victims and squeezing them to death.