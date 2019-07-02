Toggle Menu
‘Better than Ronaldo or Messi’: Indians cheer for cow playing football in viral video

A cow in Goa is being hailed for its football skills after a video emerged of it playing with a ball. The video has been viewed thousands of times across social media.

Many football buffs online praised the cow’s defence tactics online.

A cow in Goa is being hailed for its football skills after a video emerged of it playing with a ball. The video has been viewed thousands of times across social media and WhatsApp, with people laughing about the animal chasing the ball and controlling it pretty well.

The video was reportedly shot in the Mardol area of Goa and shows a group of young boys playing in a football field when the ball lands near the cow and it takes charge. Despite the attempts of the players to get it to leave the ball, the animal refuses to do so and even walks around kicking and pushing the ball with its nose.

After one of the players finally manages to take the ball from the animal, the group of footballers pass the ball around so that the animal can’t get it. However, the cow tracks every pass the players make and even gets the ball back, with one player preferring to leave the ball rather than take it on.

People were thrilled with the video, with many dubbing the animal a GOAT (greatest of all time) and saying that it could be a valuable addition to the Indian football team.  Many even tagged FIFA to let them know that India has found a rising star.

