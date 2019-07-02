‘Better than Ronaldo or Messi’: Indians cheer for cow playing football in viral video

A cow in Goa is being hailed for its football skills after a video emerged of it playing with a ball. The video has been viewed thousands of times across social media and WhatsApp, with people laughing about the animal chasing the ball and controlling it pretty well.

The video was reportedly shot in the Mardol area of Goa and shows a group of young boys playing in a football field when the ball lands near the cow and it takes charge. Despite the attempts of the players to get it to leave the ball, the animal refuses to do so and even walks around kicking and pushing the ball with its nose.

After one of the players finally manages to take the ball from the animal, the group of footballers pass the ball around so that the animal can’t get it. However, the cow tracks every pass the players make and even gets the ball back, with one player preferring to leave the ball rather than take it on.

People were thrilled with the video, with many dubbing the animal a GOAT (greatest of all time) and saying that it could be a valuable addition to the Indian football team. Many even tagged FIFA to let them know that India has found a rising star.

If it’s 90 mins 1-0 lead, ball on the corner flag, I’d legit choose this cow over all Ballon d’ ors..incredible shielding skills! https://t.co/Wx7xzttrZJ — Asim Ali (@AsimAli6) July 2, 2019

This video doing the rounds on SM is really a fascinating one! Amazing skills and ball control exhibited by a cow!!. Football will be a different ball game from now on 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/AluLjuCIu0 — ✈Anantha Krishnan M✈ 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@writetake) July 2, 2019

@FIFAcom Joga Bonito .. Journey of Cow from taking over roads to football pitches.

#!ncredibleIndia🇮🇳 #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/RVIXXZjjZv — vral_live (@LiveVral) July 2, 2019

Even Messi or Fulani Headsmen cannot take this football from this cow. He is the real G.O.A.T.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DLJp5NJdp8 — σℓα (@Daddybillion) July 2, 2019

Wow! Cow Mata playing football. Very well played. https://t.co/Gy40mEGS2L — Shyam Sunder Singh (@shyam3_sunder) July 2, 2019

This cow deserve a better football club ,

It’s a shame such a great talent is getting wasted, seriously her game play is lot better than my squad 😁😂😅 hope that may be it gets better opportunities in future#AnimalEmpowerment-India https://t.co/EHYiFXb6ex — kanav (@DrKPhDInTrolli1) July 2, 2019

Rare scene of cow playing football. It got good defending techniques pic.twitter.com/SCDeO3xhm3 — Beslin 🇮🇳 (@mrbeslin) July 2, 2019

This proves Football s are made of Cow Hide leather😂😂😂 https://t.co/hArAB8oGCM — Krishan Kumar (@K_kumarr) July 2, 2019

Football is in the DNA of Goans…. even Goan cows love this game. #ForcaGoa https://t.co/JI1ou5GnvW — Avi (@CricketLover31) July 2, 2019

Taking khelo India on a whole new level.🙏 https://t.co/wtVkXUZmif — Revi shestri (@amanprithviraj) July 2, 2019

Best ever football match … now m sure India will play in the next FIFA World Cup with this team … but this our cow hav to be Forward Striker as well as captain of the team https://t.co/Tntk25VafI — Baba Saumendra (@SaumendraKundu) July 2, 2019

Indian National Football Team should hire the Cow. Only hope India has to qualify for the FIFA World Cup! — Sumon Kar (@5K4R) July 2, 2019

In last birth, this cow must have been a crazy football lover. https://t.co/4w8SgcMCaK — हिरेन कौटिल्य (@Vyasonmukh) July 2, 2019