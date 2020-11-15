Watch: Covid patients celebrate Diwali with doctors at Gujarat hospital

with diyas in hand, patients were see singing with staff at the hospital. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, saw a muted celebrations this year. However, the staff at a hospital in Gujarat ensured patients in a COVID ward had some good time. Video of patients and staff celebrating the festival is now doing rounds online.

Wearing PPE kits and masks, doctors, nurses and others at Sir Sayajirao Hospital in Vadodra were seen spreading some festive cheer among its patients Singing hymns and festive song, along with diyas in their hands, all gathered around the ward not to dampen their mood on the special day.

Video shared by news agency ANI showed people waving hands to tune of ‘Happy Diwali’ song.

“We had planned to celebrate Diwali with the stable COVID-19 patients who didn’t need supplemental oxygen supply much. We lit up diyas in a dark room and prayed to God to remove the darkness and bright light in this COVID-19 situation,” said Dr Belim, administrative nodal officer of the Corona building at the SSG Hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd