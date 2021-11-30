Couple uses excavator as seat at wedding reception, what happens next has internet in splits

Time and again, excavators have emerged as the internet’s most love topic, be it through JCB ki Khudai or when one turned up to help the Ever Given stranded in Suez Canal. Now, it seems to have made its entry at weddings as well. In a video going viral, newlyweds decided to greet guests riding on an excavator. But the epic ‘fall’ has netizens laughing out loud.

In an undated short video doing rounds on the internet, a bride wearing a flowing white gown is seen sitting next to the groom in tux. While most may imagine the couple to be on a stage, this duo was seen dangling their legs down a bucket of the heavy machinery vehicle, adorned with maroon satin cloth.

However, as they continue to wave and give thumbs up to guests attending the party, suddenly, the operator turns the bucket down. While the bride and groom scramble to understand what went wrong, guests are seen holding their heads in shock

“JCB wala bhul gaya Shaadi ka order hai (The JCB operator forget it was an assignment for a wedding),” wrote one user who shared the video on Twitter.

JCB wala bhul gaya Shaadi ka order hai 🤦‍♂️😝🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wXJMDdjPb0 — Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳2.0 (@pb3060) November 28, 2021

While most thought it was hilarious to book an excavator as a unique element for the wedding, others were concerned how hurt the couple was, with many trying to figure out if the operator did that. With memes and many puns, netizens had a field day poking fun.

