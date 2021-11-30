scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

Couple uses excavator as seat at wedding reception, what happens next has internet in splits

🔴 As they continue to wave and give thumbs up to guests attending the party, suddenly, the operator turns the bucket down, leading to the newlyweds fall and crash onto a table below.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 30, 2021 12:35:12 pm
The newlyweds tumbled onto a table below as the bucket turned down during the party.

Time and again, excavators have emerged as the internet’s most love topic, be it through JCB ki Khudai or when one turned up to help the Ever Given stranded in Suez Canal. Now, it seems to have made its entry at weddings as well. In a video going viral, newlyweds decided to greet guests riding on an excavator. But the epic ‘fall’ has netizens laughing out loud.

In an undated short video doing rounds on the internet, a bride wearing a flowing white gown is seen sitting next to the groom in tux. While most may imagine the couple to be on a stage, this duo was seen dangling their legs down a bucket of the heavy machinery vehicle, adorned with maroon satin cloth.

However, as they continue to wave and give thumbs up to guests attending the party, suddenly, the operator turns the bucket down. While the bride and groom scramble to understand what went wrong, guests are seen holding their heads in shock

“JCB wala bhul gaya Shaadi ka order hai (The JCB operator forget it was an assignment for a wedding),” wrote one user who shared the video on Twitter.

While most thought it was hilarious to book an excavator as a unique element for the wedding, others were concerned how hurt the couple was, with many trying to figure out if the operator did that. With memes and many puns, netizens had a field day poking fun.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Nov 30: Latest News