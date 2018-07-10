Follow Us:
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Couple’s wedding video casually includes near-death experience during shoot

Shared by Freddy Hernandez Photography and Media on Facebook, the 40-second-clip starts off with the couple posing for the shoot, however, as the video continues, a 'not in script' scene happens a tree branch is about to fall on the couple.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2018 6:32:32 pm
couple photoshoot, couple escape death, funny couple photoshoots, scary couple photoshoot, The couple are sitting under a tree, when a branch falls right where they are sitting. (Source: Freddy Hernandez Photography & Media/Facebook)
Most wedding videos are pretty bland viewing experiences, but this couple’s video is an unexpectedly exciting one that features an incident that could have landed both of them in hospital.

The 40-second clip shared by Freddy Hernandez Photography and Media on Facebook starts off like any other wedding video. However, as it continues, there’s a potentially dangerous unscripted scene casually thrown in.

The couple are sitting under a tree, when a branch falls right where they are sitting. Fortunately, they have good enough reflexes to escape.

Watch the video here:

Have you seen anything that tops this? Let us know in the comments.

