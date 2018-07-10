Couple’s wedding video casually includes near-death experience during shoot

The couple are sitting under a tree, when a branch falls right where they are sitting. (Source: Freddy Hernandez Photography & Media/Facebook) The couple are sitting under a tree, when a branch falls right where they are sitting. (Source: Freddy Hernandez Photography & Media/Facebook)

Most wedding videos are pretty bland viewing experiences, but this couple’s video is an unexpectedly exciting one that features an incident that could have landed both of them in hospital.

The 40-second clip shared by Freddy Hernandez Photography and Media on Facebook starts off like any other wedding video. However, as it continues, there’s a potentially dangerous unscripted scene casually thrown in.

The couple are sitting under a tree, when a branch falls right where they are sitting. Fortunately, they have good enough reflexes to escape.

Watch the video here:

Have you seen anything that tops this? Let us know in the comments.

