These hilarious videos of a TikTok couple romancing to Bollywood songs will leave you in splits

The platform of TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing app has left has emerged as one of the most popular video making app and it never misses an opportunity to stun or amuse everyone. It has more than a million users in India and hilarious videos posted every day on the app never fail to entertain the audience. Recently, a couple on the app has taken the Internet by storm by their unusual on-screen romance.

Advertising

One particular video of user @kanharam75 is going viral on Twitter, where the couple is seen dancing on the title track of the film Baazigar, trying to imitate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. However, if you remember the romance, then this video would surely leave the Baazigar fans ROFL-ing. Many sharing the video joked they can surely be India’s next big winner at NBC’s World of Dance, probably that’s not a good idea following The King’s spectacle.

It seems that the couple is quite a celebrity on the app and enjoys huge popularity. Users have started recognising them because of their hilarious videos being posted on the app, and it’s not just the man alone who can steal the stole. The woman and their son too produces some funny content.

Check them out here:

The straight face and leaning posture without expressions can really crack you up!

Advertising

The king of exaggeration and the queen of overacting are back with a bang!

Chand ka Tukda is waiting for you!

Lipsyncing without expressions is an art!

What’s great TikTok content without lipsyncing, right?

Lastly, the favourite song of all time ‘Akhiyan ka kajal’ has new twist to it.

The audience is loving their thoroughly, with the comments being posted about their dancing style, songs being selected, with nil expressions.