Watch: Costa Rica motorbikers break into a fight amidst race; suspended for brawl

In the video, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, the duo can be seen tangled together before the bike comes to a halt after which the bikers indulge in a bizarre fight and can be seen throwing punches at one another. 

The brawl between the two led the Latin American branch of the International Motorcycling Federation to give out two-year suspensions to both the riders.

Two motorbike riders, taking part in the Costa Rica National Motorbike Championship race, have received a two-year ban after they got into a fight and interrupted the track race. The incident occurred when rider Jorge Martinez and Marion Calvo tangled up after a subtle collision leading to one of the bikers’ dismounting his bike and holding on to the pillion seat of the other bike.

Watch the video here:

According to the DailyMail, the brawl between the two led the Latin American branch of the International Motorcycling Federation to give out a two-year suspension to both the riders.

