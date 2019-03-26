Watch: Costa Rica motorbikers break into a fight amidst race; suspended for brawl

Two motorbike riders, taking part in the Costa Rica National Motorbike Championship race, have received a two-year ban after they got into a fight and interrupted the track race. The incident occurred when rider Jorge Martinez and Marion Calvo tangled up after a subtle collision leading to one of the bikers’ dismounting his bike and holding on to the pillion seat of the other bike.

In the video, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, the duo can be seen tangled together before the bike comes to a halt after which the bikers indulge in a bizarre fight and can be seen throwing punches at one another.

Watch the video here:

According to the DailyMail, the brawl between the two led the Latin American branch of the International Motorcycling Federation to give out a two-year suspension to both the riders.