Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Watch man’s bizarre claim: ‘Coronavirus will vanish if we stand under the sun’

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2021 10:02:05 pm
While there are several reports that have proven the benefits of wearing face masks, a video of a man explaining why he isn’t wearing a mask at an election rally has left netizens amused.

A spoof of the clip, which was shared by Twitter user @Fake_memedia, features a man sharing his views on coronavirus and how it can be prevented by simply sitting under the sun. “I am not scared of corona. When I am sitting in the sun, corona runs away,” he can be heard saying in the viral clip. He further explains how sweating in the sun helps in curing the disease.

However, when asked how he came to the bizarre conclusion, he responds by saying that it was his own theory and belief, which is why he doesn’t wear a mask.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has gone viral on the microblogging website and garnered over 8,000 views.

