Have you seen this hand washing dance by Kerala police yet?

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, several international health organisations such as the World Health Organisation and UNICEF have advised people to regularly wash their hands to prevent contracting the disease.

In an attempt to encourage the practice and highlight the importance of washing hands, a police department in Kerala has come up with a hand-washing themed dance showing how people should wash their hands.

The 1.04-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, features six policemen wearing face masks while displaying ways to wash hands in order to get rid of the germs.

Promoting ‘Break the chain’ campaign, the video concludes with the cops giving the views a thumbs-up after the dance.

