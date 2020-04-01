Viral videos: Cops perform puja for people flouting lockdown while urging them to stay home

The videos originally shared on TikTok quickly spread on other social media platforms as well and left people in splits. The videos originally shared on TikTok quickly spread on other social media platforms as well and left people in splits.

India may be on a 21-day lockdown, with only citizens engaged in essential tasks allowed to travel. However, the lockdown has been flouted by many and the police in Chhattisgarh has come up with a unique way to tell them to stay at home: police personnel performing an aarti of those caught.

On TikTok videos show police personnel singing devotional songs, applying a tilak and putting flowers on offenders to shame them for not staying at home. The videos and photos of the idea has gone viral on social media.

In one clip, police personnel are heard singing ‘Om Jai Jagdish’ after catching one person while in another the song ‘Aaiye, aapka intezaar tha’ is played in the background.

Another video of a police personnel from the state went viral this week, where he gave a meaningful twist to classic hit ‘Ek pyaar ka nagma hai’ to convey a message on coronavirus safety.

In Bengaluru and Chennai, police personnel used coronavirus-inspired helmets to warn people against stepping out. The number of cases in the country is nearing 1.400 with 35 deaths reported so far.

