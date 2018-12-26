Cops create make-shift labour room for pregnant woman at Mumbai station

A part of the busy Dadar railway station in Mumbai was turned into a temporary labour room when a woman commuter went into labour while waiting for her train. Policemen, when alerted about the situation, made a make-shift room with bed sheets to help out the woman.

In a viral clip, the family of four can be seen sitting on the platform before the woman goes into labour. According to ANI, 21-year-old Geeta Deepak Wagare started to have severe labour pains after which she was attended by the railway medical team. Soon people crowded the family and the police brought bed sheets to create an enclosure to ensure privacy during the delivery.

Watch the video here:

After the delivery, the mother and the newborn were shifted to a nearby hospital for further care.