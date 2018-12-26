Cops create make-shift labour room for pregnant woman at Mumbai station

Toggle Menu
The incident, which took place at the Dadar railway station, was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the station. In the viral clip, the family of four can be seen sitting on the platform before the woman goes into labour.

Soon people crowded the family and the police brought bed sheets to create an enclosure to ensure privacy during the delivery.

A part of the busy Dadar railway station in Mumbai was turned into a temporary labour room when a woman commuter went into labour while waiting for her train. Policemen, when alerted about the situation, made a make-shift room with bed sheets to help out the woman.

Watch the  video here:

After the delivery, the mother and the newborn were shifted to a nearby hospital for further care.

 

