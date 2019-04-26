Video of construction worker goes viral after ‘tremendous’ impersonation of Donald Trump

There’s not been a shortage of people imitating Donald Trump after announced that he would contest the US Presidential Elections in 2015, but one recent impression of POTUS by an American construction worker is now going viral given how much he sounds like the president.

Advertising

Wearing a hard hat and high visibility jacket, the impersonator, who even looks a little like the President performs with exaggerated Trump-like hand gestures. In a ‘speech’ that pokes fun at Trump’s immigration policies, the man makes references to the “Italians – or Portuguese” people he says are working on the construction of the “Long Island Railroad”.

“What a tremendous day here, the Long Island Rail Road is screwing up this job,” the man be heard saying in the video. “It’s a horrible job. I have hired my good friend, John Valenti, and his great wife, Rosie, they’re tremendous people.”

He adds, “I’m going to tell you right now, we have to come in and do this job on time and under budget.”

Advertising

As the video went viral across social media platforms, the man was identified as Thomas Mundy, 58, an ironworker from Long Island. He started impersonating Trump back in 2015, but it was only after a co-worker filmed his recent act that people discovered him.

“For this one video, now people are calling me up,” he told the Daily Mail. “This is so far over my head, I have no idea what’s going on.”