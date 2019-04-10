Country’s richest MLA dances to ‘Nagin’ song during election campaign

In an attempt to pursue voters, the Karnataka Housing minister M T B Nagaraj left many amused by performing the ‘Nagin’ dance during the poll campaign on April 9. The video, which has now gone viral, was shot at Hoskote, Karnataka. Nagaraj, whose name translates to King Cobra, was seeking votes for Congress candidate and former union minister Veerappa Moily who is contesting from the Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency.

A music band, which accompanied the minister’s convoy, began playing the tune of the song ‘Man Dole Mera Tan Dole’ from the Hindi movie and the 67-year-old Congress leader soon started the to dance along with his supporters.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Karnataka Housing Minister MTB Nagraj dances with a group of people while campaigning in Hoskote. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/InQmOuLOis — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019

This is not first time exhibiting his dancing skills in public, earlier he had performed a dance in a religious programme held in Hoskote. The minister, popularly known as MTB by his supporters is also ranked as richest MLA in the country by the Association for Democratic Reforms in September last year. His assets are valued at Rs 1,015 crore.

(With inputs from Darshan Devaiah B P)