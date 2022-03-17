Competitive eater tries world’s most expensive fries. Here’s what he thought

The Guinness Work Records has posted a video showing professional speed eater Kevin Thomas Strahle devouring a plate of the world’s most expensive fries after learning the step by step recipe.

The video, which has gathered more than 3.6 lakh views after being posted on Tuesday, shows Strahle visiting the upscale restaurant Serendipity3 in New York’s Manhattan where chef Freddie Schoen-Kiewert walks him through the three-step process of making the coveted Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites.

The interesting cooking process involves high price ingredients, including truffle oil, upstate chipper back potatoes, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, pure cage-free goose fat from France, and even 23k edible gold dust topping amongst other things. The fries are served with the restaurant’s signature Mornay sauce. All of this costs $200 (more than Rs 15,000).

After the elaborate cooking and plating process, the fries are finally served to Strahle who finishes the whole plate in under three minutes. While enjoying the dish, Strahle tries to explain the taste of the fries and says, “There’s earthy notes; the grass, the hay. I never thought I would say I tasted hay but it’s amazing.” He later adds, “I think it’s amazing that I’m eating gold”.

In the video, another chef at the restaurant, Joe Calderone, explains that they made the “most expensive fries” to mark the occasion of “National French Fry Day”.

Wow those looked crazy good. Now I’m hungry haha — Kris (@kris_underwood) March 16, 2022

I mean, if you’re going to send anyone down there to try the most expensive French fries, why not the man, myth and legend himself #LABeast . Awesome video guys! Those fries look awesome. So did the most expensive milkshake. #LABeast #FrenchFries https://t.co/5fnvafm6bH — Justin Cordero (@JustimusPrime1) March 16, 2022

The photo of my face on this picture is probably right after I took 1 single sip of the dipping cheese. It was literally so “rich” in flavors & truffle I could literally feel my arteries clogging. The World’s Most expensive fries are insane!! Reserve yours now at @Serendipity3NYC https://t.co/IgoCSIuaNK — L.A. Beast (@KevLAbeast) March 16, 2022

Serendipty3 also has other record-breaking dishes on their menu such as the world’s most expensive sandwich priced at $214 (more than Rs 16,000) and the world’s most expensive milkshake priced at $100 (more than Rs 7,000). The world’s most expensive ice cream is priced at $817 (Rs 60,943).