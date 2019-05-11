Commuters pile up on escalator, fall on each other due to overcrowded train station in Mexico

A video of an overcrowded train station in Mexico City has gone viral after commuters on an escalator piled up and fell on one another as there was no moving space on the platform. According to a DailyMail report, the incident took place at the Pantitlán Metro 9 Line station and at least four people were injured due to the chaos.

Advertising

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Crowded escalator suddenly speeds up and collapses

Phone footage of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows people coming up from an escalator to a platform where there is no moving space. Moments later, they are not able to make their way forward through the crowd and end up falling on one another. Many also try to walk down on the escalator going up in order to avoid the pile-up.

Watch the video here:

Though people around try to warn the commuters, they continued to fall on top of one another before the escalator finally came to a halt. As per the news website, four women, who were injured in the incident, were treated for minor injuries at the station and later released.