‘Yearly package is LOL’: Comedian’s take on salary package has netizens laughing out loud

Among all the things that resonate with desi folks online, discussions on Indian office culture and the daily struggles of work life are among the most popular. Now, a comedian’s take on his salary package while he was working for a private company has gone viral, with many people finding it funny yet relatable at the same time.

Sharing his experience, Gaurav Kapoor said the HR personnel of the company on the first day of his job had asked him to keep his salary details a secret. Stating that the authorities had said the details should be kept a secret as a “matter of integrity”, he quipped, “With that salary, there was no space left for integrity.”

Kapoor further said that the company would only embarrass itself if his salary got revealed, and he worked there only out of compulsion.

He added: “Ek hota hai package, aur ek hota hai majbudi…aur main ne jab tak kaam kara hai, majbudi mein hi kiya hai. (There is a package, and then there is a matter of compulsion. I just worked in that company out of compulsion)”.

Sharing his hot takes on TDS and other salary deductions, he went on to poke fun at the company saying: “Meri offer letter pe likh do, we are hiring you with pocket money.” He added that he would have earned more by taking care of his grandfather. He also joked that the company should have given it in writing: “Your yearly package is LOL.”

His video shared on Instagram garnered a lot of attention online, with the post having already got over 1 million views. As netizens couldn’t stop laughing, they said they all have “been there and done that”.