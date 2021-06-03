scorecardresearch
Stunt gone wrong: ‘Superman’ attempts to halt moving bus in Brazil, gets hit

Despite being shocked by the sudden hit, Andrade, who is dressed in a Superman outfit, calmly walks on, while joking that the incident proves he is made of steel.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2021 9:36:32 pm
superman, comedian superman hit by bus viral video, comedian stuntman viral video, superman hit by bus brazil, trending, indian express, indian express newsAndrade said that he had miscalculated the distance and was hit by the bus instead of just halting it with his hand. (Source: Granthshala News/YouTube)

While comedians often try to come up with hilarious content to keep people entertained, a Brazil-based comic was unexpectedly hit by a bus after he tried to stop the moving vehicle with his hand.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Luiz Ribeiro de Andrade, who goes by the name ‘Superman’, is seen looking shocked when a bus he is attempting to stop hits him. The incident, which according to a DailyMail report, took place in the Brazilian municipality of Barra dos Coqueiros, was shot when Andrade was trying to film the bizarre stunt.

Despite being shocked by the sudden hit, Andrade, dressed in a Superman outfit, calmly walks on the road while joking in the clip that the incident proves he is made of steel.

Watch the video here:

In an interview with the F5 News, the DailyMail reported that Andrade said he had miscalculated the distance and was hit by the bus instead of simply halting it with his hand. He further added that the ‘hand of God’ had saved him from getting seriously injured as he didn’t feel anything even after the hit.

‘It’s a stunt I always do, but this time it almost turned into an accident, and it wasn’t serious because the hand of God was there,” the news website reported.

