A video of a father describing a football match to his blind son is going viral

For a sports buff there’s nothing like watching a match live in a stadium, which might explain why a Colombian father took his blind son to a football match. A video of the father relaying every development in the match to his attentive son has since gone viral.
The video was recorded during a match played at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla. The video of the father and son who were both wearing Junior FC jerseys went viral after it was shared on a the team’s fan page ‘Junior Es Mi Pasion’. In a post, the boy was identified just as Sebastian.
“Sebastian is a beautiful child with visual impairment, but this does not prevent him from feeling passion for his team, his father with dedication and commitment transmits each of the plays,” the administrator of the page wrote while sharing the video.
Ayer tuve la oportunidad de vivir un lindo acto que me conmovió mucho, quiero compartirlo con todos ustedes, estando en el estadio metropolitano pude apreciar la pasión y el amor que siente un padre hacia su hijo, el mismo amor que sienten por el equipo de sus amores Junior. Sebastian es un hermoso niño con deficiencia visual, pero esto no le impide sentir la pasión por su equipo, su padre con dedicación y empeño le transmite cada una de las jugadas y toque a toque del balón que corre en la cancha. Que la discapacidad o la enfermedad no se convierta en un límite para tu vida 🙏🏻 Pdt – Pedi permiso al señor para grabarlo y hacer pública su acción ❤️ #JuniorEsMiPasion
The video had people praising the man and many spoke about the passion about football:
