A video of a father describing a football match to his blind son is going viral

The father’s gesture for his son moved football fans across the world. (Source: junioresmipasion/ Instagram) The father’s gesture for his son moved football fans across the world. (Source: junioresmipasion/ Instagram)

For a sports buff there’s nothing like watching a match live in a stadium, which might explain why a Colombian father took his blind son to a football match. A video of the father relaying every development in the match to his attentive son has since gone viral.

The video was recorded during a match played at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla. The video of the father and son who were both wearing Junior FC jerseys went viral after it was shared on a the team’s fan page ‘Junior Es Mi Pasion’. In a post, the boy was identified just as Sebastian.

“Sebastian is a beautiful child with visual impairment, but this does not prevent him from feeling passion for his team, his father with dedication and commitment transmits each of the plays,” the administrator of the page wrote while sharing the video.



The video had people praising the man and many spoke about the passion about football:



