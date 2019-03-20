Video of flagpole falling after college student climbs it goes viral

A college student went overboard during spring break in Texas and climbed up a flagpole planted on the beach. But things went horribly wrong as the flagpole fell due to strong winds. The video of her mishap has now gone viral on social media platforms after many of those present on the beach filmed her misadventure.

In a video going viral, the young bikini-clad girl is seen scaling the high metal pole with her bare hands without any safety equipment. As she reaches the top of the fraternity flagpole, the crowd cheers. However, a strong gust of wind causes the flagpole to move, resulting in the girl losing her balance and causing her to come crashing down with the pole. Many of those watching and filming her can be heard screaming.

SHE NEEDS SOME MILK pic.twitter.com/9EZgTS3Kp3 — keegan burkhardt (@keeegan99) March 17, 2019

The video of ‘flagpole girl’ has gone viral on Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter, leaving many in splits while others were baffled about why she climbed the flagpole. The incident took place at the South Padre Island in Texas, where thousands of students throng every year to have fun during the annual break.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭who told her to do that https://t.co/ScEE2YvKRX — BANDS (@jaylynnh__) March 20, 2019

Smh ain’t it crazy how when you up everyone cheering for you but as soon as you fall down and need some help everyone turn around and go back to minding their business https://t.co/K4sdqWo9vG — Jay Smooth😎 (@jayy2icy) March 20, 2019

I really don’t understand what the point of this was https://t.co/XTisD9smFI — Aleyda Ramos 🌻 (@aleydaramoss) March 20, 2019

No one: Me: *a bottle of wine + Mulan twice in one night* https://t.co/6NgEx8RDyV — ChampagneTaste (@Champagne_Pong) March 20, 2019

I love how instead of running to her aid they all ran away laughing. — Liv’lo (@hysterix94) March 19, 2019

This was my exact reaction 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/1R22ZIrGht — ⚡️ CoZy NiGgA Elt ⚡️ (@kyh_elt) March 19, 2019

saw this from a different angle on snap and I was shook pic.twitter.com/bT1jFYNtwZ — suwop 💎 (@Itssarahh_24) March 18, 2019

Her the next couple of days trying to get adjusted at the chiropractor pic.twitter.com/z3VyLH68Dv — THESEXEGURU (@thesexeguru) March 18, 2019

As the video went viral and ‘flag pole girl’ started trending online, many wondered how she was. Local news channel KVEO tracked down the girl and identified her as pre-med student Haylee Hoefgen from the University of Kansas .

Update: she survived.. she said the sand was not as soft as what she thought it would be and her back hurts really bad LOL pic.twitter.com/symynCtywv — keegan burkhardt (@keeegan99) March 17, 2019

“There were already girls bigger than me trying to climb the pole and making it 5 feet off the ground,” Hoefgen told KVEO. “As soon as it happened, I stood back up and said ‘let’s go harder’,” she added. She said she suffered some minor bruises and cuts.