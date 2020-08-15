US college football team saves woman hanging from Utah cliff after her hair entangled in rappelling gear

Dixie State University football team used their combined strength to pull the woman to safety. (Source: ABC News/ Facebook)

In a collective effort, a US college football team rescued a woman hanging from a cliff after she got her hair entangled in her equipment while rappelling down the rocky side of the hill. Now, the footage of the timely rescue is going viral.

The incident recently happened in Utah, when Dixie State University’s football team came to help the woman, who was dangerously stuck on the side of the ‘Sugarloaf’ red rock in St George. The footage captured by one of the team management showed some players grabbing onto a rope to pull her back up while others standing at the bottom of the cliff in case of any untoward situation, as one woman patiently tries to unravel her tresses jammed into the rappelling gear. A few others gathered at the top also sprung into action, risking their own safety in doing so.

“The gentleman she was with asked for some help and we jumped right to it, I think anybody would step up and do the same thing,” head football coach Paul Peterson told ABC4. The coach said in combination they “had plenty of muscle to be able to get her up pretty quickly.”

The team said they were simply at the right place at the right time, gathering at the “Dixie Rock” during fall camp as they do every year. Peterson said the woman who might be in her 20’s was stuck for at least 45 minutes before the team pulled her to safety.

“It was scary for a minute,” said Deven Osborne, a senior player in the team told Fox 13 Now. “We got up there, we seen a lady off the side of the cliff hanging and her hair was stuck to the rope. We were like, ‘what’s going on?’”

Responding quickly, the team tried to help the woman without wasting much time seeing how dangerously she kept dangling by the edge. “We lift every day. We get bigger, stronger, faster every day. We might as well use it for the real world,” Osborne added.

