VIDEO: Circus tigress suffers ‘epileptic fit’, collapses after jumping through rings of fire

In a heart-wrenching moment caught on camera, a tigress was seen convulsing during a circus act moments after she jumped through a ring of fire. According to a Metro report, the six-year-old cat named Zena was part of a show led by brother-sister Artur Bagdasarov and Karina at Magnitogorsk, Russia. In the video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, the animal can be clearly seen in a lot of pain. She was not able to move even when Artur poked her with a stick.

According to the news report, the duo was accused of animal cruelty. However, they have defended their actions stating that they urged the animal to get up as the other animals in the ring would have attacked it.

Watch the video here:

“Artur did his best to bring Zena back to senses and he did all the right things – he touched her reflexive zones, he poured water on her. The main thing was to stop other animals from attacking. For them a weak animal is a target, it is an order to kill, Karina told the news company. “If we had not stopped them, it would have ended with a bloody fight. And nobody knows who would have been alive after that,” she added.

The animal, which according to the report suffered an ‘epileptic fit’ after jumping through the rings that were lit with fire. Further, Artur explained that he had to drag the animal by its tail as he was concerned that it might fall on the other side of the fence. “I had to drag the animal away from the wire fence, she was about to fall between the stage and the wire. I dragged her to a safe place where there were no other tigers around,” he told the news website.

