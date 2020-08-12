Meet Reggie, Cincinnati zoo’s ‘new office assistant’

Many commenting on the video said they would love to hire Reggie in their office.

Some animals possess unique talent that many a times can be applicable in the human world. Like one cockatoo in Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, whose job as an office assistant has left many in splits even as some have even shown interest in hiring him.

The popular US zoo recently shared a video of their “new office assistant” called Reggie. The video shows the yellow-crested cockatoo perched on a rack collecting paper coming out of a copier. The cockatoo is seen quite excited about its job of collecting papers but when it came to collating them, people said it definitely required a little improvement. The curious bird is seen happily tossing the papers to the ground even as the zoo officials appear unperturbed.

The zoo wrote the bird “enjoys extra attention from humans so he spends his mornings helping out some of our office team members”. “He’s gotten quite good at getting the papers off the copier,” it added.

Watch the video here:

“Can he unjam a school office copier? If so, I have a job for him,” commented one user on the video, while another joked if he can be hired in government offices to collect faxes. Here’s how people reacted to Reggie “helping” with all the office work.

