Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna re-creates her mother’s expression that inspired many memes

Chrissy Teigen has been the subject of memes on multiple occasions, but a photo of her three-year-old daughter even stunned the model. Luna recreated one of Teigen’s best known ‘meme-faces’ recently and the shocking resemblance left Teigen surprised.

“Omg me,” Teigen tweeted and shared the photo of her child making a face that was very similar to her.

As it happened, her daughter recently visited father John Legend on the sets of the television show The Voice. The little girl was photographed sitting on her father’s lap wearing headphones, and the channelled her mom’s viral smile from the 2015 Golden Globes Awards that inspired many memes.

The 33-year-old Teigen’s expression during her husband’s acceptance speech for winning the Best Original Song award had been the subject of many memes at the time.

The uncanny resemblance was noted by many online, including Hollywood stars. Actor Halle Berry responded with a crying laughing emoji and wrote, “DESTINY” and the Real’s Jeannie Mai quipped, “Dead”.

Stars from Sophia Bush to Katie Couric thought the photos were hysterical, and Teigen’s fans on Twitter agreed.

Its hereditary….passing it down from generation to generation 😄 — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) May 9, 2019

Ah! Luna cosplaying as her mother 😂 https://t.co/ZxeCocDDvp — David Count (@DisFeMIseF) May 9, 2019

Her parents genetics really came together and decided to show off 😍😍 https://t.co/IWifJuBc23 — Quewan_King (@KingQuewan) May 9, 2019

I see no difference 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GwJ2jdYLcp — Dallas Johnson (@dallasnicole16) May 8, 2019

Everyone always asks “who shrunk John” when they see Miles. Now they need to do the same about Luna and you. — Sarah Casey (@sarxcasey) May 8, 2019

Omg…. She looks exactly like you! You sure she ain’t clone??? — Eva Munet (@Pennywize992000) May 8, 2019

