Toggle Menu
Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna re-creates her mother’s expression that inspired many memeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/chrissy-teigens-daughter-luna-re-creates-her-viral-cry-smile-meme-face-and-netizens-cant-keep-calm-5719067/

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna re-creates her mother’s expression that inspired many memes

The 33-year-old Teigen's expression during her husband's acceptance speech for winning the Best Original Song award at the 2015 Emmy awards had been the subject of many memes at the time.

Chrissy Teigen, Chrissy Teigen daughter Luna, Chrissy Teigen cry meme face, Chrissy Teigen memes, Chrissy Teigen 2015 golden globes meme, luna Chrissy Teigen meme face,viral news, indian express
Little Luna’s photo went viral instantly and her mood is giving people all the feels.

Chrissy Teigen has been the subject of memes on multiple occasions, but a photo of her three-year-old daughter even stunned the model. Luna recreated one of Teigen’s best known ‘meme-faces’ recently and the shocking resemblance left Teigen surprised.

“Omg me,” Teigen tweeted and shared the photo of her child making a face that was very similar to her.

As it happened, her daughter recently visited father John Legend on the sets of the television show The Voice. The little girl was photographed sitting on her father’s lap wearing headphones, and the channelled her mom’s viral smile from the 2015 Golden Globes Awards that inspired many memes.

The 33-year-old Teigen’s expression during her husband’s acceptance speech for winning the Best Original Song award had been the subject of many memes at the time.

The uncanny resemblance was noted by many online, including Hollywood stars. Actor Halle Berry responded with a crying laughing emoji and wrote, “DESTINY” and the Real’s Jeannie Mai quipped, “Dead”.

Stars from Sophia Bush to Katie Couric thought the photos were hysterical, and Teigen’s fans on Twitter agreed.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mother pens down heartwarming post celebrating son scoring 60% in class 10th board
2 Video: British RJ gets lessons in dhol and bhangra to become a member of Bharat Army
3 Prince Harry and Meghan name their baby Archie; the name gets everyone talking online