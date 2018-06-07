Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
WATCH: Man copies Chris Gayle’s dance steps; the cricketer asks ‘When is the funeral?’

West Indies player Chris Gayle spotted a video of a man mimicking his dance steps and posted a savage tweet in response. He tweeted, "You killed it! When is the funeral?" Watch the video here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2018 6:37:02 pm
chris gayle, chris gayle dance, fan copies chris gayle dance moves, chris gayle dance moves fan video, fan dance move chris gayle, viral video, indian express, indian express news This man copied Chris Gayle’s steps, and the West Indies player’s savage response will leave you ROFL-ing! (Source: ImVickyKumar/Twitter)
Time and again, fans have taken to social media and mimicked celebrities in different ways — be it through their songs, movie scenes, actions or dance moves. This time around, Vicky Kumar – whose Twitter handle is @ImVickyKumar – chose West Indies player Christopher Henry Gayle and decided to match his moves. Taking to social media, he posted his dance clip and captioned it, “Trying to match you strong man :).”

ALSO READ | IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag posts ‘If You Don’t Love Me’ meme for Chris Gayle after his stormy century

Interestingly, the cricketer himself spotted the video and went on to reply but in quite a confusing manner. He savagely trolled him and tweeted, “You killed it! When is the funeral?”

Watch the video here:

Although the video is just 15 seconds long, it definitely is quite amusing to watch. After Gayle responded, many people took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the dance steps. Later, Kumar himself responded to Gayle’s tweet. Check out some of the reactions here:

What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments below.

