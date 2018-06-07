WATCH: Man copies Chris Gayle’s dance steps; the cricketer asks ‘When is the funeral?’

This man copied Chris Gayle’s steps, and the West Indies player’s savage response will leave you ROFL-ing! (Source: ImVickyKumar/Twitter) This man copied Chris Gayle’s steps, and the West Indies player’s savage response will leave you ROFL-ing! (Source: ImVickyKumar/Twitter)

Time and again, fans have taken to social media and mimicked celebrities in different ways — be it through their songs, movie scenes, actions or dance moves. This time around, Vicky Kumar – whose Twitter handle is @ImVickyKumar – chose West Indies player Christopher Henry Gayle and decided to match his moves. Taking to social media, he posted his dance clip and captioned it, “Trying to match you strong man :).”

ALSO READ | IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag posts ‘If You Don’t Love Me’ meme for Chris Gayle after his stormy century

Interestingly, the cricketer himself spotted the video and went on to reply but in quite a confusing manner. He savagely trolled him and tweeted, “You killed it! When is the funeral?”

Watch the video here:

@henrygayle Trying to match you strong man :) pic.twitter.com/wgrSzIjtNU — A VICKY KUMAR (@ImVickyKumar) June 2, 2018

Although the video is just 15 seconds long, it definitely is quite amusing to watch. After Gayle responded, many people took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the dance steps. Later, Kumar himself responded to Gayle’s tweet. Check out some of the reactions here:

Not sure when the Funeral is but sincere thanks for retweeting it :) However, each time you come out and bat I feel like I’m attending the Funeral of a ‘LEATHER BALL’ You literally kill it with those bang bang sixes out of the park Love and regards from India :) — A VICKY KUMAR (@ImVickyKumar) June 3, 2018

Gayle your moves were awesome bro — Saif® (@saif_10ali) June 3, 2018

Looks like a funeral itself — Azfar Jilani (@AzfarJilani) June 3, 2018

What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd