Fake or real? This woman’s transformation video has left many confused

Cosmetic products and make-up are often used by men and women to enhance their appearance. However, this video of a woman using make-up gadgets and tricks to completely transform herself has stunned many. In the 1.14-minute clip, the woman identified as Qi Huahua by Daily Mail is seen applying various make-up techniques to change her appearance. She fixes her skin tone, shapes her nose and lips and highlights her eyes and by the end of it looks like a completely different person.
ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez’s Versace denim boots have turned into a hilarious meme
The video, which has gone viral and created quite a buzz on social media, has left many wondering whether the transformation is real or fake.
Do you think this is real or fake? Tell us in the comments section below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App