Follow Us:
Sunday, August 05, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Fake or real? This woman’s transformation video has left many confused

The 1.14-minute video features Qi applying various make-up techniques to change her appearance. She fixes her skin tone, shapes her nose and lips and highlights her eyes and by the end of it looks like a completely different person.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2018 8:57:16 pm
make up transformation, transformation video, Qi Hua Hua transformation video, viral transformation video, Do you think this is real or fake? (Source: Domagoj Glad/YouTube)
Related News

Cosmetic products and make-up are often used by men and women to enhance their appearance. However, this video of a woman using make-up gadgets and tricks to completely transform herself has stunned many. In the 1.14-minute clip, the woman identified as Qi Huahua by Daily Mail is seen applying various make-up techniques to change her appearance. She fixes her skin tone, shapes her nose and lips and highlights her eyes and by the end of it looks like a completely different person.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez’s Versace denim boots have turned into a hilarious meme

The video, which has gone viral and created quite a buzz on social media, has left many wondering whether the transformation is real or fake.

Watch the video here:

Do you think this is real or fake? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement