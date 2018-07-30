VIDEO: This Chinese woman speaking in Tamil has wowed many on Twitter

The woman was filmed giving a guided tour in Great Wall of China. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter) The woman was filmed giving a guided tour in Great Wall of China. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter)

Learning a foreign language is never easy but one Chinese woman’s Tamil-speaking skills have left Twitterati mesmerised. In a video, which is now going viral, shared by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on the micro-blogging site, a young woman is seen speaking in Tamil with ease. Filmed against a picturesque background, the woman was giving a guided tour of the Great Wall of China. Impressed by the woman’s effort, the business tycoon shared the footage online and wrote, “Not easy to learn the accent & cadence of the language but this Chinese lady seems to have conquered the Great Wall of Tamil.”

He, however, asked people who speak and understand Tamil if she is good at it or not. And it seemed that Netizens loved it and showered love and encouragement for her efforts. Wearing a off-white anarkali and starting the tour with a sweet ‘vannakam’, she is winning hearts online.

Watch the video here:

Thanks for this video Ravi. Fun start to a Monday. Not easy to learn the accent & cadence of the language but this Chinese lady seems to have conquered the Great Wall of Tamil. Have to ask my buddy @MM_Murugappan if he approves..😊 pic.twitter.com/h3V8cr30Gm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 30, 2018

