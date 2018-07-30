Follow Us:
Monday, July 30, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

VIDEO: This Chinese woman speaking in Tamil has wowed many on Twitter

In a video shared by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on the micro-blogging site, a young woman is seen speaking in Tamil with ease. Wearing a off-white anarkali and starting the tour with a sweet 'vannakam', she is winning hearts online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 30, 2018 10:22:55 pm
foreigner indian language, foreigner speak tamil, chinese woman tamil, chinese tamil speacking video, great wall of china, china great wall guided tour, viral videos, trending videos, anand mahindra, indian express The woman was filmed giving a guided tour in Great Wall of China. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter)
Learning a foreign language is never easy but one Chinese woman’s Tamil-speaking skills have left Twitterati mesmerised. In a video, which is now going viral, shared by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on the micro-blogging site, a young woman is seen speaking in Tamil with ease. Filmed against a picturesque background, the woman was giving a guided tour of the Great Wall of China. Impressed by the woman’s effort, the business tycoon shared the footage online and wrote, “Not easy to learn the accent & cadence of the language but this Chinese lady seems to have conquered the Great Wall of Tamil.”

He, however, asked people who speak and understand Tamil if she is good at it or not. And it seemed that Netizens loved it and showered love and encouragement for her efforts. Wearing a off-white anarkali and starting the tour with a sweet ‘vannakam’, she is winning hearts online.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this woman’s Tamil speaking skills? Tell us in comments below.

