Woman finds 40 dead cockroaches in takeaway meal, horrifying video goes viral

A group of hungry friends in China were left feeling squeamish after finding several dead cockroaches in their takeaway meal. A resident of Shantou City in Southern China ordered a duck dish for dinner through an online food delivery platform.

But her video of what she discovered in her order has now gone viral and can easily kill most people’s appetite.

According to local reports, the woman said that one of her friends spotted a dead cockroach in the dish and removed it. But worried that there may be more, they inspected their food more closely. To their horror, they found nearly 40 dead insects.

The group took a video to document their findings, and in it are seen digging through the contents of the bowl with the help of chopsticks. They are seen picking out multiple dead insects and putting them on tissue papers.

The dead insects were reportedly quite difficult to spot, but once they knew to look for the diners kept finding more bodies of the insects.

The woman said that she complained to the restaurant, and also reported the matter to the police. Asia Wire reports that the police is now investigating the case along with officials from the local Food and Drug Administration.

A Mirror report said that the restaurant had offered an apology and reportedly announced a 15-day suspension of business to investigate the incident.