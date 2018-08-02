WATCH: Yikes! Chinese woman eats riceball out of urinal to prove it’s clean

The clip was filmed in Zhengzhou and she is an executive of the Tenfu Group.(Source: Pear Videos/ Facebook) The clip was filmed in Zhengzhou and she is an executive of the Tenfu Group.(Source: Pear Videos/ Facebook)

In order to prove that the toilets of a company are clean, a woman in China ate from a urinal! Yes, and we are not kidding. Video of a staff at a tea company in the country went viral where she was seen eating rice-balls from the urinal. Unsurprisingly, the whacky video went viral on Chinese social media platform and people couldn’t fathom why she agreed to do it.

The video which made millions of people online squeamish, showed the female employee mixing the rice on the pot and eating it before a group of people all set with their mobile phones to record the weird event. According to South China Morning Post, the clip was filmed in Zhengzhou and she is an executive of the Tenfu Group. Interestingly, it is not a one-time event, in fact, bathroom lunch, as they referred it is an “annual” affair!

Watch the video here:

“Our company has had the ‘bathroom training’ tradition for supervisors for 25 years,” a senior manager is heard to say in the video, the report added.

