Chinese PE teacher’s ‘Dura’ dance routine with students goes viral

After the video of a principal dancing with his students to encourage them to exercise went viral on social media, a physical education (PE) teacher brought the viral dance to his school in northwestern China. According to CGTN, the teacher taught around 400 high school students dance steps to Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee Spanish song Dura and the end result was quite impressive.

In the 55-second video, which is widely being shared online, the PE teacher identified as Zhang Guannan, leads the dance moves while his students match the steps.

With this dance routine, Zhang hopes to add more fun in the student’s daily exercise stated a South China Morning Post report.