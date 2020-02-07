Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Must Read

Viral video: Chinese nurse treating coronavirus patients gives daughter ‘air hug’

The video had over a million views on YouTube alone after it was shared by Chinese state media outlet Xinhua News.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2020 5:25:24 pm
coronavirus, wuhan coronavirus, nurse air hug kid wuhan, coronavirus viral videos, medics coronavirus, viral videos, indian express, The mother promised her daughter she will be back soon once the virus is beaten. (Xinhua/ YouTube)

Medical staff in China are at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus and a video shows that in addition to the physical toll, they are also facing an emotional toll. The video shared by an official news outlet shows a nurse working in a hospital that is treating coronavirus patients giving her daughter an ‘air hug’ since physical contact is forbidden.

In the video, the child who is said to be nine-years-old is seen wearing a mask and in tears while she tells her mother, identified as Liu Haiyan, that she misses her. They then exchange an air hug, with both of them extending their arms.

The girl then leaves a bag with a plate of dumplings on the ground and steps back while her mother collects it. The nurse then tells her daughter to “be good” and that she “is fighting monsters”.

The video had over a million views on YouTube alone after it was shared by Chinese state media outlet Xinhua News. The incident was reportedly recorded at the Fugou County People’s Hospital in Zhoukou located in the Henan Province.

Many reacted to the video to praise how selflessly doctors and nurses were working in the battle against the spread of the virus:

The video comes even as doctor Li Wenliang, died after contracting the very illness he had told medical school classmates about in an online chat room and was punished for. There has been outrage in China over how early virus whistleblowers were punished for spreading falsehoods after Dr Li’s death.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 07: Latest News

Advertisement