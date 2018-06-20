VIDEO: Old man slaps woman for not vacating seat in metro in China

While many argued that this was clearly a case of assault and the old man should be punished for his act, others sympathised with him and stated that it is important to vacate seats for the elderly. (Source: RT/Twitter) While many argued that this was clearly a case of assault and the old man should be punished for his act, others sympathised with him and stated that it is important to vacate seats for the elderly. (Source: RT/Twitter)

For those who take the metro/local/tube for daily transit, spotting an empty seat during peak rush hours is nothing less than manna from heaven. While there are seats allocated for elderly, physically challenged and women here, what would you do if an elderly person goes to the extent of slapping you to get you to vacate a seat?

A video tweeted by RT.com shows an elderly man slapping a woman in China for not giving him a seat. In response, she immediately gets up and fights with him. He is later seen being taken away by another passenger to end to the spat.

This old slapper is taking heat online in China! pic.twitter.com/SiATxmxm8d — RT (@RT_com) June 18, 2018

No one should be allowed to slap someone

or bully them at any age

She would have been right to slap him back

but she did the correct thing & made it verbal Her point is valid

Bullies at any age will NOT be tolerated

Trains are crowded.

Many rolling Walkers have a seat

Use it — Jacqueline (@TechHerbal) June 18, 2018

He used violence on her. He must be in the wrong…. — Murmeration (@matthud59) June 18, 2018

Debate? This is assault …. he should be charged accordingly ….. nothing else to discuss — Mark Smith (@SMITHMGMV) June 18, 2018

While many argued that this was clearly a case of assault and the old man should be punished for his act, others sympathised with him and stated that it is important to vacate seats for the elderly.

