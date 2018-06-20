Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
VIDEO: Old man slaps woman for not vacating seat in metro in China

An elderly man slaps a woman on the Wuhan metro during rush hour in China because she did not vacate his seat for him. He is later seen being taken away by another passenger to bring an end to the spat.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2018 10:17:45 am
old man slaps in china, old man in china slaps, china viral news, china viral news old man slaps, china news old man slaps, china old man slaps social media buzz, Indian express, Indian express news While many argued that this was clearly a case of assault and the old man should be punished for his act, others sympathised with him and stated that it is important to vacate seats for the elderly. (Source: RT/Twitter)

For those who take the metro/local/tube for daily transit, spotting an empty seat during peak rush hours is nothing less than manna from heaven. While there are seats allocated for elderly, physically challenged and women here, what would you do if an elderly person goes to the extent of slapping you to get you to vacate a seat?

A video tweeted by RT.com shows an elderly man slapping a woman in China for not giving him a seat. In response, she immediately gets up and fights with him. He is later seen being taken away by another passenger to end to the spat.

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the responses it garnered on the micro-blogging site.

While many argued that this was clearly a case of assault and the old man should be punished for his act, others sympathised with him and stated that it is important to vacate seats for the elderly.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

