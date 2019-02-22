China Airlines pilot falls asleep in cockpit, video goes viral

Sleeping at work is always frowned upon regardless of what the job is. It is also serious when it could endanger the lives of others. So, when a video of a pilot sleeping at the cockpit went viral, it left Netizens around the globe very concerned. Footage of a senior pilot taking a nap in his seat while flying a China Airlines 747 surfaced in Taiwan, recently and took social media by storm.

While the aviation company said that the pilot has already been punished for breaching flight safety regulations, people on social media wondered what would have happened in case of an adverse situation and started a debate as to how often it actually happens.

According to local EBC News, which first shared the footage, the concerned pilot is said to be a chief officer with the airline with almost 20 years experience, and also serves as a flight instructor in charge of flight simulator testing.

According to the Independent, the video was recorded by a co-pilot, who not only filmed the incident but also took photos. “The co-pilot has also been disciplined for not waking the pilot up,” the report added.

The video surfaced just days after China Airlines pilots ended a seven-day strike over issues including pilot fatigue and long working hours. Many on social media argued that it is evident that the pilot was tired, however, it’s not an excuse to put the life of passengers at risk.