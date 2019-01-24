Watch: Smart chimp imitates breeder; cleans her enclosure with a broom

Toggle Menu
“She even cleaned the corners carefully,” said one of the breeder working with the zoo.

A video a chimpanzee cleaning its own enclosure with a broomstick in China has gone viral on social media. The clip shot at a zoo in Shenyang city features the primate sweeping the leaves out from her cage. Wang Jingjing, a breeder with the zoo, told CGTN, “One day we found she stared at us cleaning and then we observed that she imitated us to clean the room with a broom seriously. She even cleaned the corners carefully.”

The IQ of the 18-year-old smart chimpanzees, who has impressed many after the video went viral, equals that of a three to four-year-old child stated the news website. Even though the clip has received several likes and shares on several social media platforms, many people have criticised the encasement of the animal in the “tiny” cage.

“The concept of placing wild animals in display cages to elicit awe and giggles from children is such a sad commentary on humanity,” reads one of the many comments on the post.

 

