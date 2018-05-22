Follow Us:
WATCH: These three children’s ‘Transformers’ costumes just blew Twitterati’s minds

A video of three children dressed up as characters from the movie 'Transformers' has taken the Internet by storm. In the 39-second video, the three kids can be seen posing for the camera.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2018 7:32:17 pm
transformers, children transformer costume, transforming costume, children transformer viral video, viral video, children video, indian express, indian express news Many people on social media wondered if the parents of these children could make some for adults too. (Source: MrBoak/Twitter)
Remember dressing up for the fancy dress competition when you were a kid? A part of school functions or a party event, the idea of dressing up as different characters and showing the costumes to friends has always been quite intriguing. While the concept of dress-up is still the same, the costumes worn by children nowadays have surely metamorphosed drastically.

A video of three children dressed up as characters from the science fiction film Transformers has taken the Internet by storm. In the 39-second video, which went viral with over one lakh retweets and two lakh likes, the three kids can be seen posing for the shutters. Moments later, they all lie down on the ground and are immediately transformed. Captioned, “Seriously any other kids attending this fancy dress competition have no idea how badly they’re about to get owned,” the video was shared by MrBoak on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

The transformation is so smooth that many on social media were immensely impressed with the parents and wondered if there were such costumes for adults too. Check out some of the reactions here:

What do you think about these costumes? Tell us in the comments below.

