WATCH: These three children’s ‘Transformers’ costumes just blew Twitterati’s minds

Remember dressing up for the fancy dress competition when you were a kid? A part of school functions or a party event, the idea of dressing up as different characters and showing the costumes to friends has always been quite intriguing. While the concept of dress-up is still the same, the costumes worn by children nowadays have surely metamorphosed drastically.

A video of three children dressed up as characters from the science fiction film Transformers has taken the Internet by storm. In the 39-second video, which went viral with over one lakh retweets and two lakh likes, the three kids can be seen posing for the shutters. Moments later, they all lie down on the ground and are immediately transformed. Captioned, “Seriously any other kids attending this fancy dress competition have no idea how badly they’re about to get owned,” the video was shared by MrBoak on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Seriously any other kids attending this fancy dress competition have no idea how badly they’re about to get owned👌🏻🤖 pic.twitter.com/3jX7BXcd64 — Matt (@MrBoak) May 21, 2018

The transformation is so smooth that many on social media were immensely impressed with the parents and wondered if there were such costumes for adults too. Check out some of the reactions here:

They are amazing! Do they make them in bigger sizes??! For a bigger kid obviously. He’s 6f 4″. — Placid Casual (@Plac1dCasual) May 21, 2018

I’m 39 and I want a costume like this. — Paul Jones (@PaulPauljones79) May 21, 2018

That is just insane!! — Jeroen Swart (@JeroenSwart) May 21, 2018

If your kids went to a fancy dress party and came home crying recently, this is why. — Ryan Dale thfc (@RyanDale6) May 21, 2018

Coolest fancy dress costumes EVER.

These kids have nailed it..👊 — Gym Lad UK (@IanGymRat) May 21, 2018

What do you think about these costumes? Tell us in the comments below.

