Thursday, August 23, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Child rides driver-less bike after parents get thrown off from the vehicle in road accident

The video of a heartwrenching bike accident has gone viral after the child on the bike continued to be stationed on its fuel tank even after both the adults were sent flying off the vehicle after a crash.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2018 4:07:56 pm
road accident, Bangalore bike accident, 5-year-old kid survives bike accident, Karnataka bike accident, viral bike accident video, It is quite astonishing to watch how the driver-less bike glides through the traffic and even avoids a truck ahead. (Source: YouTube)
A horrific bike accident turned into a miracle when the baby on the vehicle survived the crash unscratched. The footage of the incident, which was recorded on a dash-cam, showed the biker and his wife being knocked off their motorbike after hitting another vehicle ahead of them on a busy road in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

ALSO READ | Train runs over girl talking on phone; what happens next is a miracle

While both the adults on the bike were sent flying off the vehicle, the child remained stationed on the fuel tank of the bike which continued to roll before crashing around on the road divider. It is quite astonishing to watch how the driver-less bike glides through the traffic and even avoids a truck ahead.

Watch the video here: Viewers discretion is advised).

People gathered around the spot where the bike eventually fell, hurling the baby into the bushes. The baby suffered minor bruises and was rescued by the bystanders. The video was shared by the official Bangalore Police Facebook page.

